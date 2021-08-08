Haiti: Political Instability and Insecurity Situation Report No. 6 - As of 8 August 2021

This report is produced by OCHA Haiti in collaboration with humanitarian partners. It covers the period from 15 July to 8 August 2021 and is based on the information and data available to date.

HIGHLIGHTS

● Humanitarian operations are compromised by the lack of access due to persistent insecurity, exacerbating already alarming vulnerabilities

● MSF closed its operations in Martissant after 15 years, owing to safety and security concerns

● Implementation of the Government IDP relocation plan is underway

● An increase in protection concerns at IDP sites, including cases of Gender-based Violence (GBV), are reported

SITUATION OVERVIEW

The political situation in the country remains highly complex and unpredictable. Despite violent demonstrations barricading key roads to President Moise’s hometown in Trou-du-Nord (North-East Department) in an attempt to bar official convoys from reaching the funeral site, President Jovenel Moïse was laid to rest on 23 July in Cap Haïtien following a state funeral held at his private residence. Investigations into the perpetrators of the assassination continue.

On 20 July, Ariel Henry was formally installed as Prime Minister, replacing interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph. The formation of the new Government under the leadership of Prime Minister Ariel Henry has been received with mixed reactions amongst some political parties and civil society who maintain that the Government is not sufficiently inclusive, lacks legitimacy due to a lack of political consensus, and is largely driven by the international community. The Provisional Electoral Council (CEP) has gradually resumed its activities following the assassination of President Moïse. Thus far, 119 parties and political groups have been registered and confirmed for the upcoming elections, despite opposition from the extreme and moderate opposition parties to holding elections this year. A date for the electoral process is yet to be announced.

Overall, the security situation remains relatively calm but unpredictable. Continued inter-gang clashes in the metropolitan areas of Port-au-Prince have resulted in additional displacements, particularly in the city’s Cité Soleil and Martissant area.

Roads in Martissant are reportedly scant of people and passengers, with reports of streets filled with abandoned vehicles with bullet holes. Reports indicate the presence of armed individuals along the National Road #2 (RN2), and constant gunfire, forcing vehicles to speed through the roads.

Prices of food commodities remain high, owing to challenges around fuel distribution efforts resulting from the persistent political and security environment. A recent WFP survey conducted in various locations across the country indicated that Haitian households have seen the price of fuel and local transportation costs increase by more than 120 per cent and 50 per cent respectively since May 2021. The prices of staple food commodities have increased between 12 to 34 percent during the same period. However, binational markets along the Haitian-Dominican border, which had been closed since 7 July, reopened on 15 July following Dominican authorities' decision to resume exports to Haiti on humanitarian grounds. According to results of the sixth Joint Market Monitoring Initiative assessment which took place from 22 to 28 June 2021, three weeks after the escalation of clashes in the lower part of Port-au-Prince began, significant increases have been recorded for most food items particularly in the departments of West, Nippes, and South, areas often served by the capital, which could be a consequence of the escalation of the clashes in Port-au-Prince. This is particularly concerning as already, an estimated 4.4 million people are facing high acute food insecurity, including 1.1 million classified in Emergency (IPC Phase 4) and 3.1 million people in Crisis (IPC Phase 3).

The outbreak of COVID-19 remains a concern. As of 31 July, Haiti had recorded 20,326 cases and 563 deaths. The occupancy rate of COVID beds is between 10 and 15% compared to 30 to 35% in June 2021. However, testing remains limited. While the number of deaths remains low, there are concerns that the volume of the various challenges facing Haiti could leave the country vulnerable to a devastating COVID-19 outbreak, according to a memo issued by the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO). The Government, with support from UN agencies and partners, is ramping up COVID-19 immunization with a focus on health care workers and people with co-morbidities over age 18 years, following receipt of 500,000 doses of Moderna vaccines on 14 July from the US government through COVAX. More doses of COVID-19 vaccines from the US Government and through COVAX will arrive in the coming weeks.