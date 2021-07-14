Haiti: Political Instability and Insecurity Situation Report No. 5 - As of 14 July 2021

This report is produced by OCHA Haiti in collaboration with humanitarian partners. It covers the period from 1 to 14 July 2021 and is based on the information and data available to date.

HIGHLIGHTS

The situation in Haiti is tense and unpredictable following the assassination of President Jovenel Moise during the night of 6-7 July.

While the situation remains relatively calm, a resurgence of gang violence was observed over the last four days.

Humanitarian response activities have been delayed and are slowed down by the ongoing political and security challenges.

Humanitarian partners are working closely with government authorities on the implementation of the government’s relocation and rehousing strategy.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

During the night of 6-7 July, the Haitian President, Jovenel Moïse, was assassinated at his private residence in Port-au-Prince, during an attack in which the First Lady, Martine Moïse, was also severely injured. The next morning, Claude Joseph announced his leadership as Interim Prime Minister and issued an executive order instating a state of siege for 15 days, as well as a national mourning from 8 to 22 July. He also declared the application of article 149 of the constitution that states that the Council of ministers ensures the continuity of the state. Operations to arrest suspects and investigations on the case are ongoing.

At the same time, Mr. Ariel Henry, appointed by Jovenel Moïse prior to his passing as the incoming Prime Minister, also presented himself as leader of the government. Engagements between Henry and Joseph are ongoing to identify a solution to the current political situation.

The international airport Toussaint Louverture, public and private institutions, commercial banks and other businesses were all closed on 7 and 8 July. During the day of July 7, shootings, burning tires and roadblocks were reported in several parts of the country, including Pétion-Ville, the commune where the president was assassinated. On 8 July, the Dominican Republic closed its borders to Haiti.

While the situation has been relatively calm, the security situation remains precarious. Ongoing gang violence is a persistent concern. Tensions and shootings in the metropolitan area of Port-au-Prince have resurfaced. On 10 and 11 July, two separate gang-related incidents took place in Fontamara and Bas Delmas, resulting in the injury and death of an unconfirmed number of people and new displacements. Delivery of key commodities, such as available fuel stocks from ports to gas stations, is hindered by the continued gang-related insecurity.

Pursuant to the current situation, increases in food prices, the availability of fresh produce in the markets, and the impact on the supply chain of goods, i.e. shortages of gasoline and diesel have worsened. The closure of the Dominican Republic border with Haiti following the president’s assassination further exacerbated the situation.

Meanwhile, the resurgence of COVID-19 remains a threat to the population. According to the Ministry of Health (MSPP), as of 6 July, 19,374 cases have been officially reported with 487 associated deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. Although the number of positive cases related to the third wave is slowly starting to decrease and a slight decrease in the number of hospitalizations is reported, the capacity to detect and treat COVID-19 cases remains limited, and is sometimes restricted by movement restrictions due to ongoing gang violence and insecurity. Delays in reporting new cases are also expected due to technical problems with testing supplies.

As outlined in a separate situation report issued on 4 July, Tropical Storm Elsa, which risked weakening response capacities on the ground, did not hit Haiti as hard as expected. The storm, temporarily upgraded to a Category 1 hurricane, brought some strong wind and rain gusts to Haiti's southern peninsula. However, no casualties were reported. Three injuries, destruction of agricultural land and roofs of houses, downed trees and power lines were the only damages reported.