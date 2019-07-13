Haiti: Operational presence of partners (Jul. 12 2019)
Infographic
Published on 12 Jul 2019
This information product shows the mapping of humanitarian and development actors with an operational presence in Haiti. The operational presence map shows partners’ ongoing or planned activities, interventions and projects at departmental and communal level. The information was collected by OCHA.
