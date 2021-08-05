Haiti
Haiti: Operational Presence Map (as of 30 July 2021)
This information product shows the mapping of humanitarian and development actors with an operational presence in Haiti. The Operational Presence Map shows partners’ ongoing or planned activities, interventions and projects at departmental and communal level. The information was collected by OCHA.
- UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
