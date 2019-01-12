Haiti by the Numbers

Haiti: Relief and Reconstruction Watch

Written by Jake Johnston

Years since a 7.0 magnitude earthquake struck Haiti: 9

Estimated number of aftershocks that measured 4.5 or greater: 59

Number of people who died in the earthquake, according to Haitian government: 316,000

Number of people displaced: 1,300,000

Number of people who remained in internally displaced persons camps, as of September 2017: 37,867

Estimated population of Canaan, a barren hillside north of the capital, pre-earthquake: 0

Estimated population of Canaan now: 300,000

Minimum number of new homes necessary to meet demand: 500,000

Estimated damage and economic losses from earthquake, in percent of Haiti’s GDP: 120 percent

Total amount of aid disbursed by donors, since 2010: $7,538,885,632

Amount of aid given to the government in the form of budget support: $280,844,071

Total amount of approved World Bank projects in Haiti since the earthquake: $1.167 billion

Total aid awarded by the US Agency for International Development (USAID): $2.3 billion

Of that amount, percent of which was given to organizations or companies located inside the Beltway (Maryland, DC, Virginia): 55.5 percent

Percent of which was awarded directly to Haitian organizations or companies: 2.3 percent

Total amount of contracts awarded to the DC-based company Chemonics International: $298.55 million

Total amount of contracts awarded directly to all Haitian firms: $52.95 million

Amount allocated by USAID and the Inter-American Development Bank to support the Caracol Industrial Park, the flagship post-quake project: $350 million

Number of miles from the earthquake epicenter to Caracol: 190

Date on which the industrial park was inaugurated: October 22, 2012

Number of jobs the State Department promised the new industrial park would create: 65,000

Total number of jobs at the industrial park, as of 2017: 10,214

Percent by which garment sector employment has increased countrywide since 2010: 93 percent

Minimum number of residents displaced by the construction of the Caracol Industrial Park: 400

Date on which those 400 residents reached an agreement with the IDB and Haitian government on corrective measures, including access to new land: December 19, 2018

Daily minimum wage in the garment sector: 420 gourdes (less than $6)

Daily minimum wage requested by unions: 1000 gourdes

Percent of garment factories noncompliant with social security and other benefit payments in 2018: 75 percent

Total remittances sent to Haiti in 2018, according to the World Bank: $2.5 billion

Haiti’s rank among countries with the highest remittances as a share of GDP: 5

Minimum number of Haitians who emigrated to Chile in 2017: 105,000

Number of Haitians living in the United States with Temporary Protected Status (TPS): 59,000

Date on which then-candidate Trump proclaimed that he would be Haiti’s “greatest champion”: September 16, 2016

Date on which the US announced it was ending TPS for Haitians: November 20, 2017

Date on which it was reported that President Trump referred to Haiti as a “shithole” country: January 11, 2018

Date on which a trial in New York commenced contesting the US decision to end TPS: January 7, 2019

Ratio of per capita public health funding in Haiti compared to Cuba: 1:60

Percent by which child mortality decreased, between 1990 and 2015: 50 percent

Factor by which Haiti’s child mortality rate remains greater than the Latin America and Caribbean average: 5

Percent of health facilities that charge user fees: 93 percent

Percent of the national budget that went to health in 2004: 16.6

In 2016: 4.4

Percent of national budget that went to the Senate and Chamber of Deputies last year: 5.8 percent

Number of political parties that registered to participate in Haiti’s August 2015 legislative elections: 128

Number of candidates: 1,852

Number of seats up for grabs: 139

Percent of votes that were never counted due to irregularities, including fraud and violence: 25 percent

Date on which Haiti’s first-round presidential election was held: October 25, 2015

Date on which the planned second-round presidential election was indefinitely called off due to widespread irregularities: January 22, 2016

Number of untraceable votes in the October 25, 2015 election, according to an independent verification commission: 628,000

Date on which the Haitian government announced it would rerun the presidential election on October 25, 2016: June 6, 2016

Date on which the United States, which was opposed to the decision, announced it would not fund the rerun election: July 7, 2016

Total cost of the rerun election, paid entirely by the Haitian government: $55 million

Date on which Hurricane Matthew made landfall on Haiti’s Southern Peninsula: October 4, 2016

Number of years since a hurricane of similar magnitude struck Haiti: 62

Amount requested in a flash appeal for humanitarian funding by the United Nations: $139 million

Percent of flash appeal that has been funded since: 62.1 percent

Estimated percent of crops destroyed in the Grand’Anse region: 100 percent

Estimated percent of livestock killed in the same department: 85–90 percent

Estimated amount needed for reconstruction after the hurricane: $2.2 billion

Number of days the passage of Hurricane Matthew delayed the presidential election: 26

Estimated voter turnout in the 2016 presidential election: 18 percent

Number of elections in Latin America and the Caribbean which have experienced that low a turnout before: 0

Date on which Haiti officially relaunched the military, disbanded since 1995: November 18, 2017

Percent of the six members of the high command who also held positions in the disbanded military: 100 percent

Budget for the Armed Forces of Haiti in 2018-2019, in dollars: $6 million

Minimum amount the Government of Haiti invested in Agritrans, a banana exporting plantation run by current president Jovenel Moïse: $6 million

Date on which Moïse appeared at Agritrans to mark the first shipment of bananas to Europe: September 8, 2015

Date on which the 2015 presidential campaign officially began: September 9, 2015

Date on which the second, and last, shipment of bananas to Europe was made: April 2016

Number of jobs the plantation was expected to create: 3,000

Estimated number of individuals displaced by the creation of Agritrans: 1,000

Estimated average annual economic loss of those displaced: $1,433

Dollar amount of import tax exemptions that Agritrans benefited from between 2014 and 2017: $573,543

Dollar amount of food imported by Haiti in 2009: $483 million

In 2018: $909 million

Dollar amount of food exported by Haiti in 2009: $25.8 million

In 2018: $21.5 million

Number of rural Haitians facing acute food insecurity: 2,054,161

Number facing a “food emergency situation”: 571,129

Exchange rate at time of earthquake (Haitian gourdes per dollar): 40.5

Exchange rate today: 76.3

Percent by which gas prices would increase following a July 2018 government announcement: 38 percent

Days of protests and rioting that followed the announcement: 3

Approximate number of hours it took the government to rescind the increase: 24

Percent of the gasoline subsidy that benefits the wealthiest segments of society: 90 percent

Average annual per capita GDP growth, since 2009: 0.3 percent

Amount of debt relief granted by Venezuela after the earthquake: $295 million

Estimated amount that Haiti currently owes Venezuela: $1.44 billion

Average annual disbursement, through the Venezuela-led Petrocaribe program, 2011–2015: $270.8 million

Number of pages in a 2017 Haitian Senate investigation into Petrocaribe spending that found significant irregularities and alleged widespread fraud and abuse: 617

In the annex to the report: 619

Minimum amount allocated to a project to build sports centers, run by former president Michel Martelly’s son: $27.7 million

Date on which Gilbert Mirambeau Jr., a Haitian filmmaker, tweeted a photo of himself, blindfolded, holding a sign asking where the Petrocaribe money is: August 14, 2018

Percent of Haiti’s ten departments that experienced massive demonstrations on October 18, 2018 asking where the Petrocaribe money is: 90 percent

Minimum number of individuals wounded by police gunfire at a funeral for protesters killed during the October 18 demonstrations: 3

Minimum number of Haitians killed by armed gangs and corrupt police on November 13, 2018 in the La Saline neighborhood of Port-au-Prince: 70

Number of officials held accountable for wrongdoing related to Petrocaribe: 0

Number of individuals held accountable for the massacre at La Saline: 0

Years remaining in President Jovenel Moïse’s mandate: 3