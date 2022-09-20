Haiti: More than 2.2 million children in need as violence surges across the country

PORT-AU-PRINCE, 20 September 2022 – Save the Children is gravely concerned for the wellbeing of children and their families in Haiti, amid escalating violence and worsening political and economic crises.

Save the Children is urgently calling on the international community to ramp up its support to the Caribbean nation, to meet the growing needs of vulnerable children and families.

More than 4.9 million people—including 2.2 million children—need assistance, many of them suffering from hunger and malnutrition. Widespread poverty, a rising cost of living, extreme levels of violence, low agricultural production, expensive food imports and growing political instability have worsened existing food insecurity in the country.

Chantal Imbeault, Save the Children’s Country Director in Haiti, said:

"The situation in the country is increasingly precarious, violence has reached extreme levels. It is very difficult to access water and food, with children being the most affected, suffering from hunger and at risk of losing their lives. There is lack of health services for mothers who are blocked behind barricades. We urge the international community to continue the efforts to assist children and families in Haiti."

Save the Children has worked in Haiti since 1978. The organization responded to the deadly 2010 earthquake, and today addresses the basic needs of children and families, especially those living in the areas most affected by the August 2021 earthquake. This humanitarian response programming includes providing protection services in child-friendly spaces, ensuring access to health and education services, and providing cash transfers for the most vulnerable.

