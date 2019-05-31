Haiti: Key Message Update - Persistent water deficit forecast poor spring season, May 2019
Key Messages
Livelihoods keep deteriorating due to high commodity prices and persistent drought that affects the spring 2019 campaign. Poorest households continue to engage in negative coping strategies to meet their food needs. As a result, most regions remain in Stressed (IPC Phase 2) or Crisis (IPC, Phase 3) food security.
Markets are constantly supplied, both with local products (especially the in the great south) and with imported products. Although the price of imported rice remains above average, it remains stable compared to other commodities, except at Fonds-des-Nègres and Gonaïves.
The February maize and bean plantations are beginning to be harvested, particularly in Grand'Anse and the Wet Mountains in Nippes and Sud. While in the irrigated plains, maize and beans crops forecast good harvests. However, the situation is difficult in drought-prone areas, particularly the Far North and coastal areas (Nippes, Sud).