Haiti: Key Message Update - Persistent water deficit forecast poor spring season, May 2019

Key Messages

Livelihoods keep deteriorating due to high commodity prices and persistent drought that affects the spring 2019 campaign. Poorest households continue to engage in negative coping strategies to meet their food needs. As a result, most regions remain in Stressed (IPC Phase 2) or Crisis (IPC, Phase 3) food security.

Markets are constantly supplied, both with local products (especially the in the great south) and with imported products. Although the price of imported rice remains above average, it remains stable compared to other commodities, except at Fonds-des-Nègres and Gonaïves.