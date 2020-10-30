Haiti Key Message Update : High prices and the sociopolitical context impacts food security, despite a promising fall harvest, September 2020

Mensajes clave:

Unlike the spring season, rainfall conditions have improved since mid-August with above average precipitation observed. The passage of Hurricane Laura helped to maintain the soil sufficiently moist to promote the summer agricultural campaign, however, caused damage in the Southeast. This bodes well for good harvests, albeit below average, which would help improve the availability of certain local products, especially rice.

The sociopolitical context is deteriorating following the events of the past few weeks (assassinations, armed clashes, socio-political demonstrations), which has led to the closure of certain businesses and road blockages in Port aux Prince. In addition, an intensification of such events is anticipated in response to the formation of the Provisional Electoral Council. This could further deteriorate the conditions of food availability and access, given the impact on market supply and prices.

Meanwhile, from August 10 to September 25, the gourde rose from $ 0.00825287 to $ 0.01417396, an appreciation of nearly 72 percent. However, a proportional drop in food prices was not reported. At the same time, the 54,000 jobs in the textile sector are threatened by loss of competitiveness due to the sharp appreciation of the gourde against the dollar. A reduction in the number of employees is therefore likely, the daily salary being fixed.

With livelihoods still disrupted, poor and very poor households will continue to adopt crisis or stress strategies to maintain their current level of food consumption. Crisis (IPC Phase 3) and Stress (IPC Phase 2) food insecurity is therefore continuing in most regions.