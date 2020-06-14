Haiti Key Message Update : Decreased purchasing power continues to worsen food insecurity in the context of COVID-19 (May 2020)

Key Messages

As of May 26, Haiti has recorded 1,174 cases of COVID-19 (MSPP, 2020). This rapid expansion during the last two dekads of May led the government to extend the state of emergency until July. The measures to contain the spread of the virus, which have already had a negative impact on markets, prices and sources of income, will likely continue throughout.

The socio-political situation remains unpredictable, as shown by the anti-government demonstration on May 18. In addition, moderate inflation remains, particularly with regard to food products. Their prices remain significantly above the five year average, which continues to constrain food access for the poorest households.

In addition, below average and irregular rains continue to be observed throughout the country, except in a few municipalities (Tiburon on the South Coast, Bainet in the Southeast, etc.). Plowing and sowing are continuing in the Southeast (except Belle-Anse), have resumed on the South coast (particularly in Tiburon) and are still delayed in the other regions (Northeast, Central Plateau, Nippes, North West, Haut-Artibonite). The main crops of the spring season (maize and beans) continue to suffer from the water deficit observed since the end of March and will likely be below average.

The reduction of income opportunities due to the measures against COVID-19 comes on top of the context of high prices which limit food access for very poor households. The latter will have to reinforce their crisis strategies to maintain the current level of their food consumption. An increase in households in Crisis (IPC Phase 3) is expected until June. Harvests in June / July will not improve the food availability and access due to the anticipated below average crop production, persistent inflation and the effects of COVID-19. Thus, Crisis (IPC Phase 3) and Stressed (IPC Phase 2) food insecurity, for the most part, will continue.