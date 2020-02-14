14 Feb 2020

Haiti Key Message Update - Bean plantations in flowering stage affected by water shortages in Nord and Nord-Est departments (January 2020)

Report
from Famine Early Warning System Network
Published on 14 Feb 2020 View Original
preview
Download PDF (205.36 KB)

Livelihoods remain disrupted due to high food price, the lack of employment opportunities and the residual effects of the socio-political crisis. Poor households will continue to intensify the sale of charcoal and animals, delay the return of children to school, consume early crops, etc., to maintain their basic food consumption. Crisis (IPC Phase 3) and Stress (IPC Phase 2) food insecurity remains.

The socio-political situation remains relatively normal and most economic activities have resumed since November. However, the current dysfunction of Parliament creates uncertainty, and a possible deterioration of the situation is likely to undermine this apparent calm. Household food security therefore remains fragile.

The bean is currently in early flowering stage or about to be harvested depending on the region. Its yield could be reduced in the Nord and Nord-Est departments because of a water deficit observed since the end of December and in the Artibonite because of strong winds. Other winter crops such as maize and pigeon peas, as well as bananas, roots and tubers are being harvested or are in the process of being harvested in other regions.

Markets operate normally across the country now, with the exception of Croix-des-Bossales market in the capital, allowing producers to sell their produce and traders to operate. The rest of the economy is also gradually recovering from the tensions that previously affected the country, although it is still possible that the disturbances will resume.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.