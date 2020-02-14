Haiti Key Message Update - Bean plantations in flowering stage affected by water shortages in Nord and Nord-Est departments (January 2020)

Livelihoods remain disrupted due to high food price, the lack of employment opportunities and the residual effects of the socio-political crisis. Poor households will continue to intensify the sale of charcoal and animals, delay the return of children to school, consume early crops, etc., to maintain their basic food consumption. Crisis (IPC Phase 3) and Stress (IPC Phase 2) food insecurity remains.

The socio-political situation remains relatively normal and most economic activities have resumed since November. However, the current dysfunction of Parliament creates uncertainty, and a possible deterioration of the situation is likely to undermine this apparent calm. Household food security therefore remains fragile.

The bean is currently in early flowering stage or about to be harvested depending on the region. Its yield could be reduced in the Nord and Nord-Est departments because of a water deficit observed since the end of December and in the Artibonite because of strong winds. Other winter crops such as maize and pigeon peas, as well as bananas, roots and tubers are being harvested or are in the process of being harvested in other regions.

Markets operate normally across the country now, with the exception of Croix-des-Bossales market in the capital, allowing producers to sell their produce and traders to operate. The rest of the economy is also gradually recovering from the tensions that previously affected the country, although it is still possible that the disturbances will resume.