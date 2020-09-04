Haiti: IPC Acute Food Insecurity Analysis, August 2020 – June 2021

Overview

Between August 2020-February 2021, 42% of the analysed population (around 4 million people) are facing high acute food insecurity and are in need of urgent action. That includes 905,471 people classified in Emergency (IPC Phase 4) and 3,083,497 people classified in Crisis (IPC Phase 3).

For the projected period, March-June 2021, 46% of the analysed population (around 4.4 million people) are expected to face high acute food insecurity. That includes 1,156,915 million people in Emergency (IPC Phase 4) and 3,198,820 people in Crisis (IPC Phase 3).

Among the 28 areas analyzed, two are in Emergency (IPC Phase 4): Gonâve (West HT01) and the Upper North-West (North-West HT02). The rest of the country has been classified in Crisis (IPC Phase3). Among the zones classified in Emergency (IPC Phase 4) the areas experiencing the highest levels of food insecurity, with around 15% of population in Emergency are: the Haut Artibonite (Artibonite HT01), the lower North-West (HT01), the coastal areas of the South (South HT08), South-East HT01 and Cité Soleil.

Among the zones classified in Crisis (IPC Phase 3), the North, the lower North-West (North-West HT01), the South-East HT01 and Cité Soleil have the most people in need of immediate assistance, with 50% of the population in Crisis or worse (Phase 3 or higher).