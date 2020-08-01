Haiti: Hurricane Isaias (former tropical Storm Isaias) - Situation Report No. 3, As of 31 July 2020

OCHA Haiti produces this report in collaboration with the General Directorate of Civil Protection and humanitarian partners. It covers the situation on 31 July 2020.

HIGHLIGHTS

There is no longer any direct threat to Haiti from Hurricane Isaias, which is currently tracking through the Bahamas in a northwesterly direction towards the United States.

Fortunately, the storm had very limited impact on Haiti. A small number of houses were damaged, and some crops were destroyed.

The national alert level has been downgraded today. No significant humanitarian assistance is required.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Tropical storm Isaias developed into a category 1 hurricane overnight as it moved away from the north coast of Haiti in a north-westerly direction to the Bahamas.

The storm had minimal impacts on the country yesterday and overnight. The Haitian Ministry for Agriculture, Natural Resources, and Rural Development (MARNDR) through its Hydrometeorological Unit (UHM) has today reported that the hurricane no longer poses a direct threat to Haiti. The periphery of the storm system will continue to generate some rain and wind gusts across the country into Friday evening, particularly for the North-West, South-East, West, North and Grand’Anse departments.

The General Directorate of Civil Protection (DGPC), in consultation with the UHM, have today downgraded the risk alert level to yellow in accordance with the National Risk and Disaster Management Plan, which signifies a low to moderate level of risk of impacts.

Fortunately, only minimal impacts were reported as a result of the storm. Some limited damage to houses and crops was seen in several departments. It was reported that members of the public were reluctant to relocate to emergency shelters out of fear of possible COVID-19 transmission.

The DGPC’s Situation Report #2 of 31 July 2020 has identified the need to provide food and non-food items for around 3000 families who have been evacuated as result of the storm in the communes of Saint-Louis du Nord, Bassin-Bleu, Port-de-Paix and Baie de Henne.

The mobilization of the DGPC, supported by the United Nations and humanitarian partners, has provided an excellent opportunity to test the emergency preparedness, management and response mechanisms. Lessons learned will be used to inform and strengthen readiness and coordination for possible future disasters.

