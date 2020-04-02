Haiti: Humanitarian Snapshot (31 March 2020)

In 2020, 4.6 million people, more than 40% of the population, will need humanitarian assistance in Haiti, an 80% increase from 2019. The economic crisis and insecurity have mainly affected food security, access to health care and education. More than 4 million Haitians are in phases 3 and 4 of the IPC*. The nutritional status of Haitian children has also deteriorated, with rates exceeding the emergency threshold of 2% in some parts of the country. Needs assessments have confirmed a reduction in access to safe drinking water, sanitation facilities and basic hygiene items, increasing the risk of waterborne diseases and malnutrition. Violence, particularly against children and gender-based violence, has also increased alarmingly.