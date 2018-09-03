Haiti: Humanitarian Snapshot (as of 31 August 2018)

The four humanitarian themes in Haiti evolved significantly during the first half of 2018. Regarding food security, while the country at the beginning of the year was classified into zones in crisis or stress phase, an improvement in the situation allowed a revision of the classification and a return to stress and minimal phases only. Nevertheless, this situation remains precarious and could deteriorate in the event of a shock (persistent drought in particular). The cholera epidemic has remained on a positive trend since the beginning of 2018. Between January and July 2018, 2,889 suspected cholera cases and 35 deaths were recorded, a reduction of 66% and 67% respectively compared to the same period in 2017. However, an upward trend in the number of suspected cases was observed in April and May 2018 with localized outbreaks due to heavy rains. On the other hand, the migratory movements on the border between Haiti and the Dominican Republic intensified with 80,832 Haitians deported or turned back at the border between January and July 2018. So far on the issue of natural disasters, the multi-sectoral assistance needed to address the needs of people affected by hurricane Matthew has been limited. Out of the 552,242 people estimated to be in need following Hurricane Matthew and targeted in the revised 2017-2018 HRP, 368,050 have still not received humanitarian assistance.