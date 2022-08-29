Haiti: Humanitarian Snapshot as of 29 August 2022

One year after the earthquake of 14 August 2021, almost 97% of the 500,000 people targeted by the earthquake response plan have received assistance. According to data from the World Food Programme (WFP)*, 5.9 million people have insufficient food consumption, an increase of 1.16 million over the last 3 months, while the latest results of malnutrition screening show that, among children under 5 years of age screened, 14.6% suffer from acute malnutrition, including 4.3% of severe acute malnutrition.

The situation is particularly critical in the communes affected by gang violence. The United Nations responded by providing assistance in the commune of Cité Soleil, which experienced a new wave of violence in July 2022. Meanwhile, the number of forced repatriations by air or sea has continued to escalate this year, reaching over 20,000 by July 2022, exceeding the total number for the whole of 2021. Faced with this situation, humanitarian funding for Haiti remains insufficient, with only $114.4 million received, while the Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) requires $373.2 million.