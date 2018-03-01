01 Mar 2018

Haiti : Humanitarian Snapshot (as of 28 February 2018)

Infographic
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 28 Feb 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (4.26 MB)

The humanitarian context in Haiti in 2018 continues on the same course as the end of 2017. The estimated number of people in severe food insecurity stands at 1.32 million according to the October 2017 IPC report. One million out of the 2.1 million people affected by Hurricane Matthew are still in need of some form of humanitarian assistance. A total number of 37,667 displaced persons remain in 26 camps following the 2010 earthquake. The positive trend in the cholera situation continues with 432 suspected cholera cases recorded in January 2018. However, concerns regarding the Haitian-Dominican migration situation persist in the midst of shortage of funds for response especially border monitoring activities. Figures reported by the General Directorate of Migration (DGM) in Dominican Republic reveal a substantial increase in the number of deportation cases of Hatians from Dominican Republic in January 2018 with 12,074 deportations recorded, a 245% increase from the same period in 2017.

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs:

To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit http://unocha.org/.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Improved Training section makes it easier to find the opportunities you are looking for

KEY POINTS

We’ve improved our search filters to make finding training opportunities easier.

New tabs allow you to discover free and online courses in one click.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.