Haiti : Humanitarian Snapshot (as of 28 February 2018)

The humanitarian context in Haiti in 2018 continues on the same course as the end of 2017. The estimated number of people in severe food insecurity stands at 1.32 million according to the October 2017 IPC report. One million out of the 2.1 million people affected by Hurricane Matthew are still in need of some form of humanitarian assistance. A total number of 37,667 displaced persons remain in 26 camps following the 2010 earthquake. The positive trend in the cholera situation continues with 432 suspected cholera cases recorded in January 2018. However, concerns regarding the Haitian-Dominican migration situation persist in the midst of shortage of funds for response especially border monitoring activities. Figures reported by the General Directorate of Migration (DGM) in Dominican Republic reveal a substantial increase in the number of deportation cases of Hatians from Dominican Republic in January 2018 with 12,074 deportations recorded, a 245% increase from the same period in 2017.