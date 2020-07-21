Haiti: Humanitarian Snapshot as of 19 July 2020

The revised HRP indicates that 5.1 million people are currently in need of humanitarian assistance, representing 47% of the Haitian population. As of 19 July, 7,100 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed resulting in 151 deaths. The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on health services, particularly concerning maternal health are significant. The number of prenatal consultations has decreased significantly compared to 2019, limiting as well the overall number of medical checks, including routine vaccination activities which are temporarily on hold. Food insecurity remains a substantial concern with 4.1 million people in IPC3* and 4 or 38% of the Haitian population.