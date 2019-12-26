26 Dec 2019

Haiti: Humanitarian Snapshot (16 December 2019)

Infographic
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 16 Dec 2019
preview
Download PDF (726.21 KB)

The multiple shocks that affected Haiti in the past years such as natural disasters and epidemics, combined with the country's structural weaknesses in a fragile social, economic and political context, have had a lasting impact on the ability of the most vulnerable to meet their basic needs, and have limited access to quality basic services. The economic situation continued to deteriorate in 2019, with a low growth rate, a depreciation of the local currency, high inflation, an increased price of the food basket, with a negative impact on the humanitarian situation. The security context and social tensions that have prevailed over the past 12 months have also impacted the humanitarian situation and limited humanitarian access in a large part of the country.

