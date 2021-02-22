Haiti
Haiti: Humanitarian Situation Report January – December 2020
Highlights
By 31 December 2020, UNICEF Haiti was facing a major shortfall of US$10.5 million for its 2020 HAC appeal and US$29.7 million for its COVID-19 Response Plan to meet the basic needs of children and their families amid multiple on-going crisis, including a protracted socio-political crisis, rising food insecurity and malnutrition, the Haitian-Dominican migration situation, as well as the COVID-19 pandemic.
COVID-19 has further exacerbated existing humanitarian needs. Up to 4 million children missed out on their education due to school closures and an estimated 167,000 children were suffering from acute malnutrition. Children were at heightened risk of abuse, exploitation, and violence, while economic shutdowns, physical distancing and confinement measures also pose serious threats to children’s health, wellbeing, and protection.
Despite severe disruptions due to COVID-19, UNICEF Haiti has been engaged since day one in supporting the Government of Haiti and developed a US$51.7 million COVID-19 Response Plan focused on emergency WASH and public health response, and continuity of basic services in Health, Nutrition, WASH, Education, and Child Protection.
UNICEF has been at the forefront of Risk Communication and Community Engagement (RCCE) interventions, including through massive communication campaigns reaching around 8 million people (radio, TV and social media). Working alongside and engaging some 10,000 community and religious leaders, UNICEF has been mobilizing communities around COVID-19 prevention including hand washing, hygiene promotion, physical distancing, and prevention of stigma. More than 5.4 million persons have been sensitized at community level on COVID-19 risks and prevention measures and more than 10,000 handwashing stations have been installed