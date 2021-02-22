Haiti: Humanitarian Situation Report January – December 2020

Highlights

By 31 December 2020, UNICEF Haiti was facing a major shortfall of US$10.5 million for its 2020 HAC appeal and US$29.7 million for its COVID-19 Response Plan to meet the basic needs of children and their families amid multiple on-going crisis, including a protracted socio-political crisis, rising food insecurity and malnutrition, the Haitian-Dominican migration situation, as well as the COVID-19 pandemic.

COVID-19 has further exacerbated existing humanitarian needs. Up to 4 million children missed out on their education due to school closures and an estimated 167,000 children were suffering from acute malnutrition. Children were at heightened risk of abuse, exploitation, and violence, while economic shutdowns, physical distancing and confinement measures also pose serious threats to children’s health, wellbeing, and protection.

Despite severe disruptions due to COVID-19, UNICEF Haiti has been engaged since day one in supporting the Government of Haiti and developed a US$51.7 million COVID-19 Response Plan focused on emergency WASH and public health response, and continuity of basic services in Health, Nutrition, WASH, Education, and Child Protection.