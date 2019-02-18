Haiti: Humanitarian Situation Report - December 2018

Highlights

•The cholera epidemic has declined to the lowest transmission rate ever observed since 2010. 3,786 suspected cases were declared by the Ministry of Health in 2018, a 72% reduction compared to 2017.

•UNICEF and partners provided 240,227 beneficiaries with access to safe drinking water supply, through emergency response and recovery interventions; 122,605 people received information on appropriate hygiene practices, including on handwashing, and 18,550 people gained access to basic sanitation facilities.

• Over 37,000 children received learning materials, including approximately 3,700 children who were able to learn in classrooms equipped with school desks and benches.

• Over 33,000 children were vaccinated against the diphtheria epidemic in the department of South, and routine immunization continued in the most vulnerable and underserved areas including departments affected by Hurricane Matthew.

• Over 18,900 children were treated against acute malnutrition. Of these, 10,700 suffered from severe acute malnutrition and 8,213 from moderate acute malnutrition.

Situation Overview & Humanitarian Needs

In 2018, the humanitarian situation in Haiti remained challenging. The cholera epidemic declined significantly with 3,786 suspected cases including 41 associated deaths for the year, which corresponds to a 72% reduction compared to 2017.

However, the country still demonstrates acute humanitarian needs including food insecurity and malnutrition, epidemics (cholera, diphtheria, malaria), infant mortality, and child protection issues. These challenges are further compounded by economic and political instability, lack of access to essential services and infrastructure, and frequent natural disasters as evidenced most recently by the earthquake in October 2018.

In the second quarter of 2018, a drought affected five regions and erased the food security gains of the previous harvest.

On 6 October 2018, a 5.9 magnitude earthquake killed 18 people, injured 724, destroyed 2,668 houses and damaged more than 29,400 houses, affecting over 31,500 families in the Artibonite, North and North-West Departments.

The Haitian-Dominican migration situation continued to be a concern throughout 2018 and will require increased assistance in 2019. Some 737,000 people, including 356,000 children, are considered as “trans-border population”. In 2018, approximately 10,000 Haitians were returned forcefully from the Dominican Republic every month.

According to the 2019 Humanitarian Response Plan, it has been estimated that 2.6 million vulnerable people will need humanitarian assistance and protection services in 2019. This includes people with healthcare needs, including those affected by or at risk of epidemics, Haitians who face food insecurity and malnutrition, need urgent water, sanitation and hygiene support, and those who need shelter (HNO/HRP 2019).