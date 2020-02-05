Haiti: Humanitarian Situation Report - 1 January to 31 December 2019

Highlights

• In 2019, the security situation in Haiti became more precarious due to the persistent political crisis, social unrest and gang violence. An estimated 3 million students did not have access to school for nearly 3 months. In February, and in September, when large-scale demonstrations resulted in a country lock-down, UNICEF supported water trucking for 856 people in children’s homes and detention centers and provided fuel to the Government to maintain water supply for 950,000 people.

• The food security and nutrition situation further worsened, with an estimated 4.1 million food insecure people and 52,800 children under 5 years are affected by acute malnutrition. UNICEF supported the Ministry of Health in launching a SMART survey to provide for much needed data to improve nutrition programming and funding.

• Due to severe underfunding for child protection (US$ 2 million required and 93% shortfall), protection support to unaccompanied and separated children at the border has been limited.

• No cholera cases have officially been confirmed since February 2019.

UNICEF's cholera response strategy has been reviewed, reinforcing community-level surveillance and prevention, gradually reducing the number of rapid response teams, and strengthening Ministry of Health capacity.

Situation in Numbers

1.2 million children in need of humanitarian assistance (OCHA HNO 2019)

2.6 million people in need (OCHA HRP 2019)

350,000 people to be reached by UNICEF

143,500 children to be reached by UNICEF

Funding Overview and Partnerships

In 2019, UNICEF appealed for US$ 23.9 million to provide life-saving emergency support for women and children in Haiti. In 2019, the Government of Canada, ECHO, the Spanish, German, and US national committees for UNICEF, the World Bank, and the CERF have generously contributed to UNICEF Haiti’s humanitarian response. UNICEF expresses its sincere gratitude to all public and private donors for the contributions received. However, the 2019 HAC still has a funding gap of 24 per cent. Funding is urgently needed to treat the rising number of children suffering from acute malnutrition; maintain support to the Plan for Cholera Elimination; strengthen routine vaccination and antenatal care in the southern departments; conduct essential water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) emergency and resilience work; provide protection and assistance to children being repatriated or expelled from the Dominican Republic and those affected by natural disasters; and strengthen emergency preparedness in all sectors. To meet the immediate response needs, UNICEF has reallocated US$ 5.9 million from regular resources to procure urgent emergency supplies and received an internal loan of US$ 246,000 from the UNICEF Emergency Programme Fund.

Situation Overview & Humanitarian Needs

In 2019, Haiti continued to face multiple crises, including worsening food insecurity and malnutrition, the HaitianDominican migration situation, water-borne disease epidemics and high vulnerability to natural disasters. The situation further deteriorated in 2019 due to the unstable and fragile economic, political and social contexts and recurring civil unrest which left the country paralyzed for over 3 months (September to November) and severely hampered public services and humanitarian access. Food prices have risen and fuel shortages and insecurity have crippled the country and its economy. An estimated 4.1 million Haitians are food insecure1 and an estimated 52,800 children under 5 years are affected by acute malnutrition2 . An estimated 3 million students did not have access to school for nearly 3 months. Some 640,000 vulnerable people required access to primary health care4 , including maternal and child health services. With an estimated 10,000 Haitians denied entry to and deported from the Dominican Republic every month, the HaitianDominican migration situation remains a concern, as most of the deportees arrive in Haiti under precarious conditions and vulnerable to violence and exploitation. The cholera epidemic is on the decline with no confirmed cases since February 2019, and an 82 per cent decrease in suspected cases since 2018. However, continuous progress is required to maintain zero cases, declare the complete elimination of cholera and hand cholera control and prevention over to the Government.