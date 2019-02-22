22 Feb 2019

Haiti - Humanitarian situation (DG ECHO, UNOCHA) (ECHO Daily Flash of 22 February 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 22 Feb 2019

  • The 2019 Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) for Haiti has been published on 20 February 2019. It confirms the severe deterioration of the humanitarian situation in the country.

  • 2.6 million people are in need of humanitarian assistance, according to the HRP estimates, corresponding to 25% of the total population. Food insecurity, natural disasters and epidemics are the main causes of vulnerability.

  • USD 126.2 million are required to respond to the country’s humanitarian needs in 2019. Half of these funds are needed to respond to the food crisis affecting the Haitian population.

  • According to UNOCHA’s Global Humanitarian Overview 2019, Haiti is the most underfunded crisis worldwide.

https://www.unocha.org/sites/unocha/files/GHO2019.pdf

https://www.humanitarianresponse.info/fr/operations/haiti

