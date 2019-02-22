Haiti - Humanitarian situation (DG ECHO, UNOCHA) (ECHO Daily Flash of 22 February 2019)

The 2019 Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) for Haiti has been published on 20 February 2019. It confirms the severe deterioration of the humanitarian situation in the country.

2.6 million people are in need of humanitarian assistance, according to the HRP estimates, corresponding to 25% of the total population. Food insecurity, natural disasters and epidemics are the main causes of vulnerability.

USD 126.2 million are required to respond to the country’s humanitarian needs in 2019. Half of these funds are needed to respond to the food crisis affecting the Haitian population.