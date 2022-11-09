Haiti: Humanitarian situation and cholera - Flash Update # 5 (As of 7 November 2022)

This report was prepared by OCHA Haiti in collaboration with humanitarian partners. It contains the latest available information as of 7 November 2022.

HIGHLIGHT

Kidnappings and gang clashes are on the rise. Civil unrest starts to subside.

Cholera continues to spread across the country. The number of suspected cases has almost doubled within a week. The geographical expansion is significant, with cases confirmed in four rgions and three more reporting suspected cases.

The humanitarian response continues to be challenged by persistent insecurity, the lack of fuel and sharp increases in cholera cases.

According to the DGPC and the IOM DTM, more than 113,000 people are displaced in Haiti, 85% of them as a result of violence in urban areas.

The multidimensional crisis in the country is having an impact on children’s access to education. Schools have not opened for the 2022-2023 scholastic year affecting around 4 million children.

KEY FIGURES

604 Confirmed cholera cases (MSPP)

6 072 Suspected cholera cases (MSPP)

5 275 Total hospitalized cases (MSPP)

121 Deaths from cholera (MSPP)

113 582 Displaced people (DTM/DGPC)

CONTEXT OVERVIEW

While there have been fewer demonstrations and civil unrest across the country, Haiti continues to face significant insecurity and violence due to gang activity.

Gang activity hinders travel through the main national roads leading to the North (RN no. 1 and 3) and South (RN no. 2, respectively at Martissant as well as Laboule 12, an alternative road used to bypass Martissant which has been blocked since June 2021).

Access to the main ports in and around the capital (Port-au-Prince APN, Varreux terminal, Abraham terminal, Thor, Lafito, Les Moulins d'Haïti) remains extremely difficult. This situation prevents the entry of essential imported goods (i.e fuel and essential items) into the country for the humanitarian response. On Thursday 3 November, after 56 days of complete blockage, the Haitian National Police (HNP) announced that they had successfully gained control of the Varreux port.

While tensions continue due to reduced basic services and lack of basic supplies, economic life is resuming with the gradual reopening of local markets. However, the weeks of shutdown have resulted in the closure of some companies. The textile sector appears to be particularly affected. Digneron Manufacturing, like many other textile companies, was forced to lay off over 1,700 people without pay.

Kidnappings are also on the rise, as are deaths and displacements caused by clashes between gangs.

Clashes between the "400 Mawozo" gang and the Vitelhomme gang in the Village de Noailles neighbourhood of Croix-desBouquets caused the death of at least 16 people, including seven on 17 October alone. Moreover, 12 rapes were reported and 200 people have fled to host communities since 12 October. These events bring the total number of deaths in the commune of Croix-des-Bouquets to 71 between 10 and 21 October, according to the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights.

On 28 October, Éric Jean Baptiste, Secretary General of the National Progressive Democrats (RDNP) and former presidential candidate in Haiti, and his bodyguard were assassinated.

In recent weeks, three journalists have also been the target of attacks. On 25 October, Roberson Alphone, an investigative reporter for the country's only daily newspaper Le Nouvelliste and host of a popular radio show, barely escaped an assassination attempt. The body of local radio host Garry Tesse was found in the southern city of Les Cayes after he disappeared on 18 October. On 30 October 2022, journalist Romelson Vilcin was murdered at the Delmas 33 police station while covering the arrest of his colleague Robeste Dimanche who was in police custody. According to the National Human Rights Defence Network, at least 19 journalists have been murdered or injured since January 2022 in Haiti.

In this context, most international actors have reduced their presence in the territory to the operational minimum. Some have even announced their temporary closure. For instance, the World Bank decided to close its offices for 30 days from 18 October and Japan closed its embassy in Haiti on 24 October for an indefinite period. The NGO Caritas Haiti, victim of recurrent criminal attacks and looting in recent months, has also temporarily closed its office since 25 October.

On 24 October, the Haitian Red Cross, together with the International Committee of the Red Cross and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, issued a press release calling for the observance of humanitarian law, the protection of the medical mission, humanitarian access and respect for the Red Cross emblem.

In response to the situation, the 15 members of the UN Security Council unanimously adopted Resolution 2653 on 21 October, co-authored by the United States and Mexico, to establish a sanctions regime (travel ban, asset freeze and targeted arms embargo) against gang members and their relatives.