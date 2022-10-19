Haiti: Humanitarian situation and cholera – Flash Update # 4 (As 17 October 2022)

This report was prepared by OCHA Haiti in collaboration with humanitarian partners. It contains the latest available information as of 17 October 2022.

HIGHLIGHTS

According to the latest figures from the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC), nearly one in two people in Haiti is now acutely food-insecure.

Beyond the Ouest Department, where the majority of cholera cases are concentrated, the Centre, Artibonite and Nippes departments have also reported suspected cases.

The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights has denounced the alarming increase in the use of sexual violence by armed gangs, especially in the Port-au-Prince metropolitan area.

Humanitarian partners are prioritizing air transport for the delivery of emergency equipment and supplies.

KEY FIGURES

78 Confirmed cholera cases (MSPP)

835 Suspected cholera cases (MSPP)

188 Total hospitalized cases (MSPP)

48% Share of the population facing acute food insecurity3 (IPC)

5% Share of Cité Soleil’s population facing catastrophic levels of food insecurity (IPC)

HUMANITARIAN SITUATION

As the blockade of the Varreux oil terminal continues, significant operational challenges persist while humanitarian partners continue to coordinate efforts to assist the most vulnerable.

Most vulnerable people

People living in spontaneous displacement sites and neighborhoods subject to the influence of armed gangs, most of whom are located in the Port-au-Prince metropolitan area (PAPMA), remain the primary concern of humanitarian partners owing to their dire living conditions and the difficulties faced in reaching them. The devastating impact of fuel restrictions on medical facilities and health care workers continues to prevent some services from being provided as before. As a result, some 29,000 pregnant women and their newborns may not receive the critical assistance they need, especially if they contract cholera, while another 10,000 obstetric complications may not be treated. UNFPA continues to respond to and protect against sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV) through mobile clinics and the referral of cases to appropriate health facilities for clinical and psychosocial care when possible.

Food security

According to the latest analysis of the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) published on 14 October 2022, some 4.7 million people – roughly 48 percent of the population in Haiti – are acutely food-insecure (IPC 3 or above) and require urgent food assistance. This is a marked increase compared to 2021 and includes, for the first time, a share of households in Phase 5 (Catastrophe) in the commune of Cité Soleil in the PAPMA. Cité Soleil has experienced an alarming increase in food insecurity over the last three years. Currently, 65 per cent of the population, especially the poorest and most vulnerable, are acutely food-insecure. The 19,206 people facing catastrophic levels of food insecurity represent five per cent of the neighborhood's population.

In total, the number of people facing acute food insecurity increased by four per cent compared to 2021, with an increase of more than 35.5 per cent in the number of people in Phase 4 (Emergency). The number of areas classified as Emergency increased from five to 15 between September 2021 and September 2022, representing some 18 per cent of the population, up from just seven per cent in 2019. Among the areas affected are the regions of the southern peninsula hit by the August 14, 2021 earthquake, as well as the Nord-Est, Artibonite, Nord-Ouest and Gonâve, as well as three communes in the PAPMA that have been heavily affected by armed gang activity (Cité Soleil, Port-au-Prince and Croix-des Bouquets).

The deterioration of food security in Haiti is linked to a sharp decline in the economic situation, with inflation of more than 30 per cent and a 63 per cent increase in the food basket over the last year. In addition, fuel shortages, inflation and insecurity have hindered the supply of markets, especially in the Artibonite and Sud departments. Insecurity also negatively affects the food security situation, as the presence of gangs has at times hampered agricultural activity, including in the commune of Croix-des-Bouquets in the Ouest department as well as in the Artibonite department. More than half of the communes examined in the IPC analysis have experienced a drop off in agricultural production compared to 2021, a year when production was already in decline. Below-average rainfall has led to crop losses, and agricultural areas are facing a severe labor shortage, with young people preferring to sell land, sometimes with the intention of emigrating.

The Food Security Sector continues to provide assistance to the most vulnerable, including 13,975 new beneficiaries of food assistance through cash and/or in-kind distributions since the beginning of October across the country, particularly in Cerca Carvajal, Cap Haitien, Port-au-Prince and Cité Soleil.

Cholera

General situation

As of 16 October, the Ministry of Health (MSPP) reported 22 in-hospital deaths, 66 confirmed cases, and 564 suspected cases of cholera across the country, including 188 hospitalized cases. These figures do not include cases reported at the Port-au-Prince (PAP) Civil Prison. Children under age 10 continue to account for approximately 42 per cent of suspected cases.

In the national penitentiary, 12 cases have been confirmed as of 16 October, along with 271 suspected cases and 14 deaths.

While the majority of suspected cases are concentrated in the Ouest department, including 273 in Cité Soleil and 216 in Port-au-Prince, 14 suspected cases have also been identified in the Centre department, four in Artibonite and two in Nippes.

As of 17 October, the 13 cholera treatment centers (CTCs) in operation have a total bed capacity of 420, with an average occupancy rate of 64 per cent.

Health

As the blockade of the Varieux oil terminal continues to inflict devastating impacts on medical facilities and health care workers, several hospitals have confirmed that they will be forced to limit their services, including surgeries that require the use of electrical generators.

UN agencies have supported CTCs with fuel supplies whenever possible. UNFPA has collaborated with partners to install solar power supply systems in hospitals and health centers to improve cold chain facilities for storing vaccines and medicines, and ensured that essential maternity services can continue in 12 locations across the country. However, this is not enough to keep hospitals running.

PAHO/WHO, together with MSF Holland, have supported the establishment of CTC centers and isolation spaces, and provided medicines, medical supplies and cholera beds to other health facilities. Support has also been provided to the Ouest Health Department (DSO) for the delivery of supplies, medicines and equipment to the Port-au-Prince Civil Prison. In addition, during the visit, in which PAHO/WHO and the National Directorate of Drinking Water and Sanitation (DINEPA) were present, prison staff were trained in cholera prevention measures and water stations were chlorinated.

A draft protocol for cholera case management, particularly during pregnancy, has been validated by the Directorate of Health Service Organization (DOSS) and is being circulated to actors involved in case management.

The National Protocol for the Management of Children with Cholera and Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM) has been revised and updates have been shared with the Nutrition Unit of the MSPP.

The Port-au-Prince Municipal Council plans to open an additional 25 oral rehydration sites in affected areas in the communes of Cité Soleil and Delmas. So far, only three are operational due to a lack of human resources, supplies and access to some areas.

Between 14 and 16 October, PAHO/WHO and the Ouest Health Department (DSO) trained 150 community health workers (CHWs) on community response to the cholera outbreak, focusing on communication and community engagement, alert and response systems, breastfeeding during the outbreak, psychological first aid, gender-based violence, WASH and the use of cholera kits. Some 150 additional CHWs will be trained between 18 and 20 October before being deployed to affected communes in the metropolitan area.

In the areas of Cité Soleil plagued by gang conflict, Doctors of the World (DOW) Argentina has launched weekly mobile clinics and multi-purpose community health workers who carry out cholera awareness activities, particularly in the Bois 9 and Brooklyn areas. DOW has trained 60 CHWs living in these areas, as well as 20 community leaders who are raising awareness among households to help prevent the spread of cholera and malnutrition, with more than 3,000 households reached since the beginning of October. The NGO is also supporting response efforts through the decontamination of the homes of families affected by the disease and those with suspected cases, the distribution of more than 1,200 hygiene/medical kits containing mostly oral serum (ORS), soap, aquatabs and chlorine, and the installation of four handwashing facilities. Through the deployment of mobile clinics, the most vulnerable people are also receiving basic health care.

For enhanced epidemiological surveillance, the preparedness phase has already been activated in departments with no confirmed cholera cases. Field epidemiologists will support the activation or reinforcement of crisis rooms, active surveillance, the collection of information on suspected cases, the collection and transport of samples, and the monitoring of the current situation in prospective CTCs. In addition, they will conduct essential preparedness trainings on epidemiological surveillance, according to the guidelines of the Directorate of Epidemiology, Laboratory and Research (DELR), and case management for health personnel.

Drinking water, sanitation and hygiene

The National Directorate of Potable Water and Sanitation (DINEPA) has finalized a response plan that focuses on coordinating activities, communicating with communities about the proper use of water and hygiene promotion, and providing services in targeted areas, including water quality monitoring and the repair of drinking water systems.

UNICEF provided its partners DOW Argentina, the Centre Hospitalier de Fontaine Foundation, Médecins sans Frontières (MSF), as well as the Ouest Health Department (DSO) and the national health organization, Gheskio, with various WASH equipment and supplies, including five collapsible tanks capable of storing 40,000 liters of drinking water, 2,500 rolls of toilet paper, 13,000 laundry and bath soaps, 1,700 plastic containers, 2,800 sanitary wipes, 20 chlorine tester kits, and 4,700 packets of 50 water-purification tablets.

Nutrition

In neighborhoods of the metropolitan area subject to the influence of armed gangs, such as Bas Delmas, Cité Soleil and Martissant, DOW Argentina, in collaboration with UNICEF and WFP, has been implementing a nutrition project over the past six months. In addition to an integrated health and nutrition project, these partners are supporting nine first-level and referral health institutions to deliver primary health care to children, pregnant women and their families. Outside the metropolitan area, notably in Petit Trou de Nippes, Baradères and L'Asile, Malteser International is providing care to malnourished children and supporting parents with transportation costs. In particular, the NGO supports health centers when children are admitted to recovery centers, distributing Plumpy Nut and, if necessary, medication as well as helping parents with transportation costs and referrals while also educating them on nutrition issues. Malteser International also directly implements nutritional awareness and education activities and distributes cash for nutrition support to parents of malnourished children, especially pregnant women, nursing mothers and female heads of households with more than five dependents.

Logistics

WFP continues to provide essential logistics services to key stakeholders in the fight against cholera. During the week of 10-15 October, WFP provided fuel to 11 partners supporting the National Public Health Laboratory, cholera treatment centers and DINEPA, among others.

On 17 October, UNICEF received an air shipment of medical supplies from Copenhagen and is expected to receive WASH equipment and supplies from Panama soon.

While transportation to provincial departments is very limited, especially to the north, the United Nations Humanitarian Air Service (UNHAS) is considering increasing its fleet to support partners in the response to cholera, including opening an international cargo/passenger line between Haiti and the Dominican Republic.

Communication with communities

Following the dissemination of cholera prevention and awareness messaging at the outset of the cholera outbreak, an integrated Task Force was established under the leadership of the MSPP to bring together current and potential stakeholders in order to maximize the impact of communication with communities activities. The MSPP has developed a Communication and Social Mobilization Plan outlining key areas of intervention and a timetable for activities that runs through March 2023. A campaign, currently targeting the Ouest department, is mobilizing partners, including the MSPP, the United Nations and the NGOs Concern Worldwide, MdM Argentina, Solidarités International, MSF and ADRA, among others, as well as community radio stations, mobile phone operators and global social media platforms. Starting on 19 October, a UNICEF and MSPP campaign will target some 78,000 youth through a survey and awareness raising materials distributed using the digital tool, U Report.

Protection

In a report released on 14 October, the United Nations Integrated Office in Haiti (BINUH) and the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) highlighted an alarming increase in the use of rape, including gang rape, and other forms of sexual violence to terrorize local populations in an effort to expand their influence throughout the Port-au-Prince metropolitan area. With 60 per cent of the capital now reportedly under the control or influence of armed gangs, assisting victims and fighting against impunity must be a priority.

MSF Holland reported a marked decrease in the number of new cases of SGBV in their health facility, likely as a result of access difficulties and insecurity. For the same reasons, the number of late arrivals, i.e., more than 72 hours after the assault, has increased, and referrals to other facilities have become more complicated or even impossible, as some facilities have been forced to shut down. In Port-au-Prince, the Pran Men'm clinic is still operating, but decentralized health intervention activities have been suspended since the social unrest began in mid-September. MSF continues to treat survivors of SGBV. In Artibonite, the Sant Jén Pran Men'm clinic in Gonaïves remains open but mobile health interventions have been suspended for a month. The clinic continues to provide services for survivors of SGBV as well as sexual and reproductive health consultations for patients.

Education

While the start of the school year remains dependent on the evolution of the socioeconomic and security situation, the Education Sector is supporting the Departmental Education Directorates (DDE) in mapping affected schools and identifying their needs, including school furniture as well as student and teacher kits. The sector's partners are also working on a contingency plan to support the Ministry of Education and Vocational Training (MENFP) in preparing for the start of the new school year and supporting it throughout the academic year.

Migration

Between 10 and 16 October, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) reported the repatriation of 1,491 Haitian men and women from the Dominican Republic. Some 211 migrants received assistance, including 156 men, 46 women, six boys and three girls. The assistance consists of the distribution of kits, food for the most vulnerable, medical care, as well as referral, reunification and psychosocial support, among others. However, the lack of non-food item (NFI) kits due to difficulties in reaching the north of the country has weakened assistance capacities. To overcome these problems, IOM is working with UNHAS to arrange for a special helicopter transport of NFIs to Ouanaminthe.

International support

USAID has deployed a Disaster Assistance Response Team (DART) to assess needs and work with partners on possible options for providing assistance to the most vulnerable.