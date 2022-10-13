Haiti: Humanitarian situation and cholera – Flash Update # 3 (As 11 October 2022)

This report was prepared by OCHA Haiti in collaboration with humanitarian partners. It contains the latest available information as of 11 October 2022.

HIGHLIGHTS

Nearly a month into the blockade of the Varreux oil terminal, access to basic services remains severely limited across the country.

Humanitarian partners continue to support authorities with the response to cholera.

Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths has approved US$7 million from the Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) to support the immediate response to the outbreak.

More looting of humanitarian offices and warehouses has been reported, including UNICEF in Les Cayes and Caritas in Jacmel.

Despite considerable access challenges, the humanitarian community continues to adapt its activities to ensure that it can carry on providing assistance.

KEY FIGURES

45 Confirmed cholera cases (MSPP)

422 Suspected cholera cases (MSPP)

268 Total hospitalized cases (MSPP)

19 In-hospital deaths (MSPP)

30 Day-long blockade of the Varreux oil terminal

HUMANITARIAN SITUATION

Thirty days into the blockade of the Varreux oil terminal, the fuel supply continues to be a major problem for the population and poses significant logistical constraints for humanitarian actors. While most gas stations remain closed, prices on the informal market continue to soar. As of 11 October, a gallon of gasoline is selling for 6,000 gourdes (US$48) in the southern city of Les Cayes.

Although humanitarian operations require considerable effort to move staff and supplies, partners continue to support authorities in the fight against cholera, while adapting their activities to ensure that other humanitarian needs are met.

Cholera

General Situation

As of 10 October, the Ministry of Health (MSPP) reported 19 in-hospital deaths, 33 confirmed cases, and 319 suspected cholera cases in the country, including 268 hospitalized cases. These figures do not include cases reported at the Portau-Prince (PAP) Civil Prison. Children under age 10 continue to be particularly affected by the outbreak, accounting for 43 per cent of suspected cases.

According to the latest MSPP situation report, three departments are now affected by the outbreak, mainly the Ouest department (313 suspected cases), but also the Centre and Nippes departments (two and four suspected cases, respectively, pending laboratory confirmation).

As of 11 October, the 13 cholera treatment centers (CTCs) currently in operation have a capacity of 394 beds, including 374 in the Ouest department and 20 in the Centre department. A new CTC managed by Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) Holland opened on 11 October at the Messie Hospital in Port-au-Prince, with a capacity of 37 beds and the possibility of reaching 50 in the coming days. In support of the MSPP, MSF France, Belgium and Holland are operating a five CTCs, some of which are integrated into existing health structures, as well as two centers at the Gheskio Institute.

IOM provided MSF with supplies for the CTCs as well as 140 m3 of equipment and supplies to PAHO/WHO for the cholera response.

SoIidarités International also donated 109 hygiene kits to MSF France for the CTC in Cité Soleil/Drouillard and began training staff from the Directorate of Potable Water and Sanitation (DINEPA) on the chlorination process.

In the current context, partners responding to the outbreak are facing logistical constraints due to insecurity and the blockade of the Varreux terminal. In particular, the national laboratory is facing fuel shortages which continue to hinder the rapid analysis of collected samples.

The National Penitentiary of Port-au-Prince

As of 10 October, the MSPP has confirmed 12 cholera cases in the Civil Prison of Port-au-Prince, as well as 103 suspected cases and 12 deaths. A treatment center has been opened at the prison with a 40-bed capacity, 25 of which were provided by PAHO/WHO and 10 others by MSF Holland.

The NGO Food for the Poor sent food rations to serve at least one meal a day for a month to the 12,000 prisoners in the facility. While working to formalize an agreement with the Government, they have managed to provide 1,350 bags of rice and 1,600 boxes of rice flour. The NGO says there may be a shortage of cooking gas supplies.

Funding

On 7 October, Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths announced the allocation of $7 million from the Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) to support the immediate response to the cholera outbreak. These funds will be quickly disbursed to UNICEF and PAHO/WHO for the Health and Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) sectors, as well as the UN Humanitarian Air Service (UNHAS) to provide logistical support for operations.

Makeshift IDP sites

Due to the precarious living conditions and reduced access to basic services in makeshift sites, humanitarian partners are expressing growing concern for displaced populations.

In response to the resurgence of cholera, the WASH sector has increased the quantities of supplies delivered to the Hugo Chavez site in the PAPMA, which is home to 983 people. Six additional toilets have also been installed, but the total number still remains insufficient. The NGO Solidarités International, which has been particularly active at the site since August 2022, has provided 15 latrines, which they regularly empty, hand-washing facilities and a chlorine supply point at a DINEPA water tank. In addition, they ensure, when the situation allows, the supply of drinking water and chlorinated service water to the site as well as the collection and disposal of waste. Humanitarian partners continue to highlight the challenges faced in getting water to the site, given the difficulties faced in finding suppliers, and have begun advocating for the deployment of mobile clinics.

IOM continues to provide psychosocial assistance to IDPs at the Hugo Chavez site, and provided cash assistance for the relocation of more than 145 households in the Delmas area. IOM also distributed hygiene kits that helped more than 725 IDPs get better prepared to prevent the spread of cholera in the PAPMA sites.

Partners reported that they have been unable to visit the Monfort Institute makeshift site for several weeks due to access problems.

Since 12 September, WFP has also assisted 15,500 people through food distributions, hot meals, nutritional products and cash transfers. In Cité Soleil, WFP, with support from the Center for Peasant Animation and Community Action and the NGO Viva Rio, is distributing hot meals to 800 people per day, mainly in IDP sites.

In the Sud department, assistance activities aimed at providing durable solutions for some 2,500 displaced persons remain on hold due to partners' difficulties in accessing cash transfer systems, particularly internet access and cash.

Thanks to IOM, more than 245 children living in four sites in Les Cayes have received their birth certificates.

Insecurity and looting

On 6 October, large groups of people broke into UNICEF warehouses in Les Cayes, southern Haiti. They looted medical and nutritional supplies, water supply repair equipment, and school materials pre-positioned to respond to the humanitarian needs of 320,000 children.

In Jacmel, the warehouse of the NGO Caritas was also looted on 7 October after a protest.

Education

According to UNICEF, social unrest, gang violence and the resurgence of cholera may prevent more than 2.4 million children from returning to school. Although the school year officially began on Monday 3 October, most schools have not reopened and will remain closed unless the violence subsides. Following numerous appeals from civil society for students, parents and teachers to travel safely and to create environments conducive to learning, the Ministry of National Education and Professional Training (MENFP) expects a gradual return to school.

Migration

Repatriations to Haiti continue, albeit in smaller numbers. With respect to repatriations by air and sea, only one repatriation of 44 Haitian nationals took place on 4 October from the Bahamas to Port-au-Prince, including 33 men, nine women, and two 17-year-old accompanied minors. No voluntary returns have been reported since the beginning of October.

During September, IOM reports that the overwhelming majority of forced returns to Haiti were from the Dominican Republic. In total, IOM border staff reported approximately 7,000 repatriated migrants at the three official border points of Ouanaminthe, Belladère and Malpasse during this period, 85 per cent of whom were men and 15 per cent women. IOM protection assistants and psychologists continue to provide protection and lifesaving assistance to migrants in vulnerable situations along the Haiti-Dominican Republic border. The UN organization provided assistance to 227 migrants in Ouanaminthe, including 8 girls, 27 boys, 25 women and 167 men; 84 migrants in Belladère, including 6 girls, 2 boys, 24 women and 52 men; and 133 migrants in Malpasse, including 1 girl, 2 boys, 7 women and 123 men.

Due to fuel shortages, IOM has temporarily suspended cash-for-work activities aimed at facilitating the reintegration of returnees, but the organization is making every effort to restart these activities as soon as the situation permits. In addition, psychosocial assistance continues through the 8840 hotline, a free mechanism for receiving information, providing feedback, filing a complaint or requesting assistance.