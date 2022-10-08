Haiti: Humanitarian situation and cholera – Flash Update # 2 (As of 6 October 2022)

This report was prepared by OCHA Haiti in collaboration with humanitarian partners. It contains the latest available information as of 6 October 2022.

HIGHLIGHTS

● Following the confirmation of two cholera cases in the Ouest department on 2 October, official figures have risen to 12 confirmed and 152 suspected cases as of 6 October, including 2 in the Centre department.

● Twenty-six days into the blockade of the Varreux terminal, the situation remains critical in Haiti as drastic fuel shortages and protests continue across the country.

● The impact of fuel shortages on access to basic services, including water and sanitation, presents a major challenge for the response to the unfolding health crisis.

● On 6 October, the UN and the humanitarian community in Haiti called for the immediate opening of a humanitarian corridor to allow fuel to leave the Varreux terminal to address the urgent needs of the population.

● The start of the school year, already postponed from 5 September to 3 October, remains on hold amid ongoing social unrest.

KEY FIGURES

12 Confirmed cholera cases (MSPP)

2 Probable cholera cases (MSPP)

152 Suspected cholera cases (MSPP)

4 In-hospital deaths (MSPP)

26 Day-long blockade of the Varreux oil terminal

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Social unrest remains widespread with large-scale demonstrations, scores of barricades lining the streets, particularly in the capital, and road blockades in the Nord department and in city of Gonaïves, among others. Police have struggled to control some of the demonstrations, which have broken out in the evening without warning.

Violence, including shooting and looting, is regularly reported. On 6 October, a UNICEF warehouse containing school and medical kits was looted in the southern city of Les Cayes. The looting of stores and supermarkets has occurred in various parts of the country, such as Cap Haïtien and Les Cayes.

The Varreux oil terminal has been blocked for 26 days. On 4 October, the terminal's operating company appealed on social media for the opening of a humanitarian corridor to allow priority supply to hospitals, water treatment centers and telecommunications. This call was echoed by several members of the international community in Haiti who expressed their concern about the impact of the blockade on the humanitarian situation. In a statement issued on 6 October, the UN and the humanitarian community also called for the establishment of a humanitarian corridor to allow for the distribution of fuel from the Varreux terminal and facilitate access to essential basic services to help contain the spread of cholera.

In a national address on the evening of 5 October, Prime Minister Ariel Henry called for international assistance to support authorities in responding to the cholera outbreak.