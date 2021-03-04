Haiti

Haiti: Humanitarian Response Plan At a Glance: Humanitarian Programme Cycle 2021-2022 (March 2021)

An estimated 4.4 million Haitians, over 40% of the population, will require emergency assistance in 2021. The multi-year HRP for Haiti (2021-2022) requires US$235.6 million to address the needs of 1.5 million of the most vulnerable people in 2021. The plan is structured around four thematic areas, which are broken down into strategic objectives.

