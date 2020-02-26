Haiti: Humanitarian Response Plan, At a Glance (February 2020)

Some 4.6 million Haitians will require urgent support in 2020, more than 40 per cent of the population.

The 2020 update to the multi-year Haiti Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP 2019-2020) requests US $253 million and aims to reach 2.1 million most vulnerable people.

The revised HRP takes into account the economic, social and political crisis, which had gripped Haiti throughout 2019 and resulted in an 80 per cent increase in the number of people in need of humanitarian assistance. The response strategy aims to save lives, meet the most pressing needs of the most vulnerable populations, and strengthen preparedness and mitigation measures. It will also foster links and complementarity with development actors.

The revised HRP focuses on response to the emergency levels of food insecurity (IPC 4) by restoring livelihoods and ensuring access to water, sanitation and hygiene and emergency health services; on supporting access to education for the most disadvantaged children; preventing violence against women and children and providing services for the survivors; and meeting the needs of those in need of shelter.