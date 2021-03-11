Haiti
Haiti | Humanitarian Response Plan 2021
Attachments
Civil unrest and economic instability in Haiti combined with recurring shocks linked to natural disasters (droughts, earthquakes, floods and hurricanes) and the effects of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic have led to increased food insecurity and other humanitarian needs throughout the country. Livelihoods are rural populations’ best defense against hunger and malnutrition. Protecting them means enabling crisis-affected populations to quickly start producing their own food and generating income.