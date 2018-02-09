09 Feb 2018

Haiti - Humanitarian Response Plan 2017–2018

Report
from Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations
Published on 08 Feb 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (371.79 KB)

to assist
461 000 people

FAO requires
USD 22 million

period
January – December 2018

Haiti remains affected by a convergence of humanitarian crises exacerbated by the impact of Hurricane Matthew (2016) and to a lesser extent Hurricanes Irma and Maria (2017), which have severely disrupted food production, impacting overall food security.

Objectives

FAO is working with partners in the Food Security Cluster to:

• Strengthen affected people’s resilience through timely life-saving assistance, protection, improved access to basic services and immediate livelihood restoration.

• Ensure access to food for the most affected populations.

• Improve the nutritional status of malnourished children under five and pregnant and lactating women in the community-based programmes.

• Increase food security through improved livelihoods and agricultural production.

