Haiti - Humanitarian Response Plan 2017–2018
to assist
461 000 people
FAO requires
USD 22 million
period
January – December 2018
Haiti remains affected by a convergence of humanitarian crises exacerbated by the impact of Hurricane Matthew (2016) and to a lesser extent Hurricanes Irma and Maria (2017), which have severely disrupted food production, impacting overall food security.
Objectives
FAO is working with partners in the Food Security Cluster to:
• Strengthen affected people’s resilience through timely life-saving assistance, protection, improved access to basic services and immediate livelihood restoration.
• Ensure access to food for the most affected populations.
• Improve the nutritional status of malnourished children under five and pregnant and lactating women in the community-based programmes.
• Increase food security through improved livelihoods and agricultural production.