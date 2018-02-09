Haiti - Humanitarian Response Plan 2017–2018

to assist

461 000 people

FAO requires

USD 22 million

period

January – December 2018

Haiti remains affected by a convergence of humanitarian crises exacerbated by the impact of Hurricane Matthew (2016) and to a lesser extent Hurricanes Irma and Maria (2017), which have severely disrupted food production, impacting overall food security.

Objectives

FAO is working with partners in the Food Security Cluster to:

• Strengthen affected people’s resilience through timely life-saving assistance, protection, improved access to basic services and immediate livelihood restoration.

• Ensure access to food for the most affected populations.

• Improve the nutritional status of malnourished children under five and pregnant and lactating women in the community-based programmes.

• Increase food security through improved livelihoods and agricultural production.