25 Feb 2019

Haiti Humanitarian Needs Overview Summary, January 2019

Report
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 24 Feb 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (3.91 MB)

HUMANITARIAN NEEDS AND KEY FIGURES

In 2018, Haiti suffered a period of severe drought, floods and an earthquake, at a time the country is still facing epidemics of cholera, diphtheria and malaria, a migration crisis with the voluntary or forced displacement of Haitian populations from the Dominican Republic or other countries in the Latin American and Caribbean region, and recurrent protection problems.
These factors, combined with chronic poverty, the economic and social crisis, and structural deficiencies, have contributed to perpetuating a humanitarian crisis situation. Humanitarian needs assistance in 2019 concern 2.6 million people, including 1,330,000 women, 1,306,000 men, 1,227,000 children, 1,248,000 adults and 161,000 elderly people who are mainly affected by acute food insecurity. Almost half of those affected are children.

Throughout Haiti, 39 municipalities in 8 departments and the border area with the Dominican Republic have been defined as priority intervention areas, in addition to the Grand Nord recently affected by an earthquake. Artibonite, Centre and Ouest regions are particularly affected by cholera and diphtheria epidemics. The HNO analysis conducted by the sectors considered the approach to the humanitarian needs of the Haitian population around the 4 major humanitarian issues provided below.

Hunmanitarian Needs

  • Vital needs arising from a humanitarian crisis resulting in loss of access to basic services: About 2.6 million people are at risk of acute food insecurity in 2019, including 571,000 people in emergency (IPC 4) and 2 million in crisis (IPC 3). 532,000 people need access to health services. Nearly 912,000 people are still in need of assistance with shelter and non-food items.
    Nearly 180,000 children are out of school. 13,000 children (under five years of age) suffer from severe acute malnutrition. Households affected by global acute malnutrition need access to safe drinking water. People of Haitian origin returned from the Dominican Republic need safe water, hygiene and sanitation in hosting centres at the border.

  • Needs to strengthen preparedness for natural disasters: Nearly 568,000 people live in areas at high risk of being affected by natural disasters of seismic or hydro-meteorological origin. The capacities of the most vulnerable communities to cope with natural disasters in the most at-risk areas need to be strengthened. State institutions, community and civil society organizations involved in risk and disaster prevention and management need support to prepare for and better anticipate or respond to shocks.

  • Health needs caused by epidemics: More than 333,000 people are living in areas still affected by cholera and will be able to benefit from a ‘cordon sanitaire' and about 31,000 by diphtheria and malaria epidemics. The need for detection, confirmation and investigation, and for appropriate and community-based medical care for cholera, diphtheria and malaria cases persists.

  • Protection needs related to the violation of the fundamental human rights of the most vulnerable: Approximately 465,000 people in the most affected communities are at risk of abuse, physical and sexual violence, exploitation and exclusion. The protection of the fundamental human rights of the most vulnerable persons needs to be promoted and strengthened, in particular through access, with minimum standards of care, to psychosocial, legal, medical, security and reintegration services for victims and survivors, and support to public institutions, community and civil society organizations with a protection mandate, in the implementation of measures to strengthen protection.

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs:
To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Becoming a digital humanitarian, one deployment at a time

Nine years ago, a devastating earthquake hit Haiti, and I was among many looking for meaningful ways to help, albeit from far away.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.