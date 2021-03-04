Haiti Humanitarian Needs Overview At a Glance (March 2021)

The humanitarian needs overview analysis in Haiti has revealed that more than 4.4 million Haitians, or about 40% of the population, will require humanitarian assistance in 2021.

The year 2020 was marked by the COVID-19 pandemic, tropical storm Laura and socio-political events. It was also marked by an increase in violence in the second half of the year. These events contributed to a further deterioration in the country’s economic situation, reducing the purchasing power of a large part of the population and increasing the vulnerability of many Haitians. In November 2020, 69% of households reported a decrease in their income. Half of them estimated this drop at more than 60%.

More than 4.4 million Haitians will be food insecure among those in need, and 3.5 million of them will present multidimensional vulnerabilities. Access to health care and water, hygiene and sanitation services have been significantly reduced, leading to a drop in immunization activities, an increase in cases of diarrheal diseases, the main cause of malnutrition among children under 5 years of age, and an increase in maternal mortality.

During the 2019-2020 school year, 4 million children were deprived of access to school and often left on their own, exposing them to increased protection risks. In 2020, the number of gender-based violence cases (GBV) increased by 377%.

The strengthening of measures in the main host countries due to the pandemic and the fear of being contaminated has caused many Haitian migrants to return to their country. Deportations and repatriations have not ceased during 2020. Intensified gang violence has led to the displacement of hundreds of families, mainly in the Port-au-Prince metropolitan area.

The most vulnerable population groups are (1) women and girls (of childbearing age, pregnant/lactating and teenage girls, single mothers), (2) children (0 to 5 and of school-age), (3) the elderly, (4) people with disabilities, (5) people in situations of displacement (displaced/returned/expelled/repatriated) and (6) people living in remote or landlocked areas.