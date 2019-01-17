Haiti: Humanitarian Funding Overview (as of 16 January 2019)

The biennial 2017-2018 Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) that is coming to an end had a revised budget for 2018 of $252.2 million to reach 2.2 million of the estimated 2.8 million people in need of humanitarian assistance in 2018.

$32.4 million has been received to date and has been used to respond to the most urgent humanitarian needs. In addition to these contributions to the HRP, $47.7 million was also mobilized to finance humanitarian activities outside the HRP, bringing the total resources mobilized for the humanitarian response in 2018 in Haiti to $79.9 million.