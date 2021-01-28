Haiti: Food Security Update, December 2020

The scarcity of the dollar on the foreign-exchange market risks compromising food access amid socio-political instability.

KEY MESSAGES

• Below-normal autumn harvests, due to irregular rains and the decline in cultivated agricultural areas, have negatively impacted the start of the winter season, which already shows low national production except for in the irrigated plains and humid mountain areas. Farmers, who already lost capital due to the poor performance of previous seasons, earned little income to finance the winter season.

• The security climate continues to deteriorate as February approaches, with the President called upon to resign.

Kidnappings for ransom, assassinations, and socio-political demonstrations continued. This could further deteriorate food availability and access by disrupting the market supply, which would result in higher prices.

• Moreover, despite the central bank (BRH)’s regular injections of dollars in the foreign-exchange market, it is becoming increasingly difficult to acquire them. The exchange rate on the informal market reaches up to 85 gourdes to the dollar, while the reference rate calculated by the BRH is 70 gourdes as of December 11. This has reversed the downward trend in the prices of imported products, observed since September.

• High prices for staple food products, amid below-average incomes, affect food access for the country’s poorest. For the most part, Crisis (IPC Phase 3) and Stressed (IPC Phase 2) food insecurity is expected to continue to May 2021.