Haiti: Food Security Situation Report, As of 8 June 2018

OVERVIEW

The report of food insecurity classification according to the IPC published in October 2017 by CNSA ranked the departments of Nord-Est and the mountainous areas of Grand’Anse in crisis phase while the rest of the country was classified in stress phase. The population in crisis or emergency was estimated at around 1.32 million in the period of October 2017 to February 2018. The report predicted a deterioration of the food security situation for the period of March to June 2018 in some zones because of the lean period. As a result, in addition to the two zones classified in crisis phase during the previous period (October 2017 to February 2018), the coastal communes of Grand’Anse would also go into crisis phase.

The bulletin "food basket and conditions of food security in Haiti" published by CNSA in April 2018, indicated an improvement in the food security situation from May in certain zones because of the beginning of the spring campaign harvests. At the same time, a deterioration of the food security situation has been observed in the Centre department because of the drought which has considerably reduced yields of the winter season - particularly in the Haut-Plateau - on one hand and on the other hand because of the tightening of border controls. The bulletin also reported an average increase of about 8.6% in the value of the food basket in the first quarter of 2018 compared to the first quarter of 2017.