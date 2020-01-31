Haiti: Food Security Outlook Update, December 2019

Temporary improvement in the sociopolitical crisis, but poor performance of fall harvests

KEY MESSAGES

Despite improved sociopolitical conditions and increased economic activity, poor households will continue to rely on crisis and stress strategies to meet their food needs. As a result, food security remains in Crisis (IPC Phase 3) or Stressed (IPC Phase 2), with a significant number of households in Crisis.

With the resumption of economic activities, which had been disrupted for two months, regular supply to markets has been restored, except in Croix-des Bossales and Gonaives. However, the situation remains unpredictable and may deteriorate as the root causes of the current crisis have not been addressed. Food prices remain significantly above average.

The Normalized Difference Vegetation Index (NDVI) shows an adequate level of soil moisture, benefiting pigeon peas, market garden products, roots, tubers and bananas. Fall harvests (maize and beans) are under way, significantly improving food availability for households.