Haiti – Food security and nutrition crisis (DG ECHO, CNSA, IPC-FAO) (ECHO Daily Flash of 14 December 2018)

The latest national Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) exercise in Haiti (October-December 2018) shows a significant deterioration of the food security and nutritional situation of rural households in the country. 2.2 million people are facing acute food insecurity, with 386,000 in a food emergency situation. The nutritional situation of children is of particular concern, with global acute malnutrition rates well above the emergency threshold in some areas.

Between March and June 2019 it is projected that 2.6 million people will be acutely food insecure, including 571,000 in a food emergency situation. Over 37% of the rural population will require emergency food assistance which will require a scaled-up response.