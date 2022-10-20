Haiti – Food insecurity (DG ECHO, IPC) (ECHO Daily Flash of 20 October 2022)

The latest Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) survey shows a major deterioration of the food crisis in Haiti with a record 4.7 million people, almost half of the population, experiencing high levels of acute food insecurity (IPC 3 and above), including 1.8 million people in the emergency phase (IPC 4), more than 35.5 % compared to 2021, and for the first time ever in Haiti, 19,000 people in a Famine/Catastrophe phase (IPC 5).

This is the result of a combination of factors. In particular, the violence of armed gangs restricting the movement of goods and people, the low agricultural production due to below-normal rainfall and household progressive decapitalization, the economic shock due to deceleration in GDP and sustained inflation (a 63% increase in the price of the food basket over the last year), and finally, the still in progress recovery from the 7,2 magnitude earthquake that hit the southern peninsula last August 14, 2021 recovery.