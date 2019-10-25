Haiti: Food Assistance Fact Sheet - Updated September 30, 2019

One of the poorest countries in the Western Hemisphere, Haiti remains susceptible to natural disasters and vulnerable to price spikes in the global food market. Drought conditions, political instability, and worsening economic conditions have resulted in food insecurity across Haiti.

SITUATION

• Drought conditions in parts of Haiti continue to limit livelihood opportunities—notably agriculture and livestock activities—and exacerbate acute food insecurity, according to the Famine Early Warning Systems Network (FEWS NET). While rainfall in some areas of the country has resulted in adequate agricultural production and the increased availability of locally grown food in some markets, much of the population depends on imported food—such as rice and maize—to meet their needs. However, ongoing political instability and deteriorating economic conditions in the country are contributing to the relative weakness of the Haitian gourde and resulting in increasing imported food prices, making it more difficult for vulnerable households to afford enough to eat, according to FEWS NET.

• As a result of drought conditions, as well as political and economic instability, populations across the country are projected to face Stressed (IPC 2) or Crisis (IPC 3) levels of acute food insecurity through at least January 2020, FEWS NET reports

RESPONSE

• USAID’s Office of Food for Peace (FFP) partners with the UN World Food Program (WFP) to provide cash transfers for food to approximately 50,000 food-insecure individuals in drought-affected areas of the country. FFP also supports WFP to lead resilience-building activities in southern Haiti, which improve the ability of vulnerable communities to mitigate, adapt to, and recover from natural disasters or sudden shocks. In addition, with FFP support, WFP maintains stockpile contingency food supplies in Haiti, sufficient to assist approximately 300,000 people for one month in the event of a shock.

• FFP supports World Vision to provide food and seed vouchers to nearly 52,000 food-insecure people in the North-East, Centre departments and La Gonave island in exchange for participation in communal asset-creation and rehabilitation activities to improve food security in vulnerable areas.

• FFP also supports Catholic Relief Services to provide conditional cash transfers to approximately 26,500 food-insecure individuals in the South Department of Haiti in exchange for participation in incomegenerating and nutrition education activities.