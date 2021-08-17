Haiti: Food and water for those affected by the earthquake

Tropical storm "Grace" threatens further devastation

Cologne/Port-au-Prince. After the severe earthquake last Saturday, tropical storm "Grace" now threatens to make landfall in Haiti on Tuesday night. The Malteser International team has already got a picture of the situation in the earthquake zone and is now starting to distribute food, drinking water, medicine and protective equipment against the threat of heavy rain.

"Thousands of people have lost what little they had. They are camping under simple tarpaulins. The impending tropical storm will leave them completely defenceless. Now it is necessary to act quickly. We will now start distributing protective clothing against the rain, in addition to the basic necessities" says Carla Wehmeier, Malteser International's Project Manager for Latin America and the Caribbean.

Around 1,300 people lost their lives in the earthquake last Saturday, and around 5,700 were injured. Numerous people are still missing. "The death toll is rising by the hour and there is still no end in sight. And already the people in the earthquake zone are threatened by the next natural disaster," says Yolette Etienne, program coordinator in Haiti for Malteser International.

The hospitals are overloaded. Many injured people cannot be treated. "We will provide the health facilities with medicines and medical supplies. We will also provide psychosocial care to the severely traumatized people. And in a few weeks, we will start helping with reconstruction," Wehmeier says.

Malteser International has been working in Haiti, now mainly in the department of Nippes, since the reconstruction after the earthquake in 2010.

