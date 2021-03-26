Haiti: Flow Monitoring - Bi-Monthly Sitrep 29, - 1 February to 15 February 2021

CONTEXT

The COVID-19 outbreak first reported in the People’s Republic of China in late 2019 was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO) on 11 March 2020. Nearly a year later, as of 15 February, approximately 108,823,000 confirmed cases had been reported in 213 countries, areas or territories according to WHO and the neighboring country Dominican Republic already reported that 231,095 individuals tested positive to the virus with 2,975 who have died from the disease. On 20 March 2020, the first two cases were confirmed in Haiti and the country remains at high risk of rapid contagion given the weak health system, the proximity and porous border with the Dominican Republic and the limited external connections now possible. Some of these restrictions were lifted or modified by the Haitian government as of 30 June 2020. At present, 12,236 cases of infection, 247 deaths and 9,414 recoveries have been confirmed in Haiti.

IOM continues to adapt its ongoing Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) initiative along the Haiti–Dominican Republic border to support the ongoing preparedness and response. The Flow Monitoring initiative is currently being carried out in 20 Border Crossing Points between Haiti and the Dominican Republic: 16 unofficial points and 4 official points in collaboration with the Support Group for the Repatriated and Refugees (GARR in French).