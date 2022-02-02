Haiti - Floods (Haiti Civil Protection, Meteo Haiti, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 02 February 2022)

Heavy rainfall has been affecting most parts of the country over the past few days, causing floods and leading to casualties and widespread damage. The most affected Departments are the North, North-West, North-East and Nippes.

According to media reports, at least four people have died (three in North-West and one in North-East), and one person is missing in North-West. In addition, the Haitian Civil Protection reports 2,500 displaced families and 2,578 others flooded.