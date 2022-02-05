Haiti Flooding - Situation Report No. 1 (as of 5:00 PM on 03 February 2022)

Severe Flooding Impacted North-West Department, Haiti

HIGHLIGHTS:

Intermittent rainfall with various intensities over 72 hours, severely impacted communes of the North-West Department following the passage of a cold front over the region. ● Nearly 20 municipalities in the Departments of Nord, Nord'Est and Nippes are partially flooded. 2,578 houses are flooded and 3 destroyed, leaving almost 2,500 families in need of temporary shelter (families disaster victims). ● 2,578 houses are flooded and 3 destroyed, leaving almost 2,500 families in need of temporary shelter (families disaster victims). ● On the nights of January 30-31, 2022, three (3) deaths were confirmed - Two (2) at l'Anse in Foleur and one (1) in Saint-Louis du Nord.

The following report was provided by the Civil Protection General Directorate, Haiti as at 03 February 2022:

● Intermittent rainfall with various intensities over 72 hours, severely impacted communes of the North-West Department following the passage of a cold front over the region.

● On the nights of January 30-31, 2022, three (3) deaths were confirmed - Two (2) at l'Anse in Foleur and one (1) in Saint-Louis du Nord.

● In the city of Port-de-Paix, access to several neighborhoods is extremely difficult because of the mud and puddles that have settled.

● On the Anse à Fleur highway passing through Saint-Louis du Nord, access is difficult due to mud and lane erosion.

● The axis connecting Port-de-Paix Jean Rabel is impassable due to the erosion of roads and pockets of water that have accumulated at various points.

● The main rivers of the Department are flooded, including severe flooding in Saint-Louis du Nord (rivière de barres) and Anse à Foleur (Bas de Sainte Anne), while other areas are experiencing moderate flooding.

● All schools and business activities have been suspended as a result.

● The Government of the Republic of Haiti has not issued any specific humanitarian request(s) to date.

● The Regional Response Mechanism (RRM) is on Alert

● The CDEMA Regional Coordination Centre (RCC) is monitoring the situation

● The CDEMA CU maintains contact with the North-Western Sub-Region Focal Point (led by Jamaica) under which the Republic of Haiti falls

● The CDEMA CU has briefed the CARICOM Secretary General and the Chairman of CDEMA on the situation

● The Virtual Multi National Civil Military Coordination Cell Barbados (MNCCC B) is collaborating to assess and discuss the situation. As a member of the Cell, CDEMA attends MNCCC meetings with Canadian, French, UK, Dutch and US Civ-Mil partners

● One (1) CDEMA Situation Report has been disseminated to date

● The CDEMA CU recognises the multi-hazard environment in which this earthquake impact has occurred and will continue to monitor the situation and stands ready to provide support where requested