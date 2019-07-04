04 Jul 2019

Haiti - Flood (DG ECHO, Haitian Civil Protection, Meteo Haiti, NOAA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 04 July 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 04 Jul 2019

  • On top of civil unrest, Haiti has a very fragile natural environment prone to disaster which further exacerbates the vulnerability of the population.

  • In the past few days the western part of Haiti has been affected by heavy rainfall causing urban flooding in the metropolitan area of Port-au-Prince.

  • As of 4 July, media report two deaths, five injured and three missing. Flooding destroyed dozens of houses in Port-au-Prince and road networks have been disrupted in Carrefour commune.
    Light to moderate rain is forecast for the next 72 hours.

