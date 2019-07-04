Haiti - Flood (DG ECHO, Haitian Civil Protection, Meteo Haiti, NOAA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 04 July 2019)
On top of civil unrest, Haiti has a very fragile natural environment prone to disaster which further exacerbates the vulnerability of the population.
In the past few days the western part of Haiti has been affected by heavy rainfall causing urban flooding in the metropolitan area of Port-au-Prince.
As of 4 July, media report two deaths, five injured and three missing. Flooding destroyed dozens of houses in Port-au-Prince and road networks have been disrupted in Carrefour commune.
Light to moderate rain is forecast for the next 72 hours.