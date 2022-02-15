Haiti Flash Analysis: Political situation (February 2022)

Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry will remain in office, despite renewed CNN reports on his links to the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse and calls for him to step down by the Montana Group, leading to further instability in Haiti including sporadic economic protests.

Summary

Haitian Government rejected the allegations over acting Prime Minister Henry’s involvement in the assassination of President Moïse.

Prime Minister Henry stated he would stay on in office, despite calls by the Montana group to step down.

Police fired tear gas at factory staff protesting over pay.

In the short term, it is unlikely that new information or proof of Henry’s involvement in Moise’s death will emerge.

The US would only become involved in a possible arrest of Henry if it directly impacted US national security.

Henry will therefore remain in office for now.

However, the Montana Accord and associated political groups will continue to exert and increase their influence within Haitian politics as well as both regionally and internationally.

The protests will continue – though more intermittently, especially if the police continue to forcefully intervene.

Overview

In a diplomatic letter published on 11 February, the Haitian Government “categorically” rejected the CNN report from 08 February over further allegations of acting Prime Minister Henry’s involvement in the July 2021 assassination of President Moïse.

This came as one of Haiti’s well-known local media sites stated in an interview with US press site The Hill that PM Henry would not leave office, despite calls for his resignation. He reported that in a speech on 07 February "Ariel Henry said “'I'm not going anywhere until we've held elections by the end of the year.”

Meanwhile, police fired tear gas, leading to some injuries against factory staff in the capital Port-au-Prince who were protesting for pay increases, in the context of growing inflation concerns.