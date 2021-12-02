Haiti: Flash Analysis and Prediction (1 December 2021)

Release of two abducted missionaries merely serves to highlight ongoing kidnap threat and further deterioration in security environment

Two of the 12 US and Canadian missionaries kidnapped on the outskirts of Port-au-Prince on 16 October have been freed.

It is LIKELY that an initial ransom was paid - despite official US policy not to do so - although the two may well also have been suffering from health issues that undermined their usefulness as live hostages.

The payment is LIKELY to have been far lower than the USD1 million initially demanded.