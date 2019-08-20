20 Aug 2019

Haiti: field perspectives on the Grand Bargain - February 2019 · Findings from round 2

Report
from Ground Truth Solutions
Published on 20 Aug 2019
preview
Download PDF (10.55 MB)

Introduction

This research is part of a project to understand how people affected by crisis and humanitarian staff perceive the impact of the Grand Bargain commitments. This report presents findings from the second annual survey of the views of people affected by natural disaster in Haiti, most recently by Hurricane Mathew in 2016. It also introduces the perspectives and opinions of humanitarian staff in Haiti.

The research is a joint effort by Ground Truth Solutions (GTS) and the OECD Secretariat with financial support from the UK’s Department for International Development (DIFD). Haiti is one of seven humanitarian programmes covered. The others are Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Iraq, Lebanon, Uganda and Somalia. A separate survey looked at the perspective of humanitarian field staff in the seven countries.

A note on methodology

This report has been prepared using the responses provided by 660 people in September 2018, who receive humanitarian aid in the South, Grand’Anse and North-Ouest departments of Haiti. These departments were selected as they were the most affected by Hurricane Matthew in 2016. This report also compares the data collected in September 2018 with a previous survey for this project conducted in April 2017. The 2017 survey also included the department of Nippes. The decision to omit this department from the present sample was taken upon consideration of the number of those affected as specified by the humanitarian response plan (HRP) and Haiti: Physical Presence, a map published by OCHA in August 2018.

Please note that only people who received aid during the preceding 12 months were included in the survey. A team of enumerators familiar with the local community and context was formed to administer a standardised questionnaire. The questions were formulated using the Grand Bargain commitments as a framework.

The report also presents data collected from 166 humanitarian staff working in Haiti. This survey was conducted online.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb da un paso más hacia el multilingüismo

Los visitantes recientes del sitio móvil de ReliefWeb habrán notado que contamos con una nueva herramienta… En la esquina superior derecha del sitio ahora está disponible un selector de idiomas.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.