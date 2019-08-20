Haiti: field perspectives on the Grand Bargain - February 2019 · Findings from round 2

Introduction

This research is part of a project to understand how people affected by crisis and humanitarian staff perceive the impact of the Grand Bargain commitments. This report presents findings from the second annual survey of the views of people affected by natural disaster in Haiti, most recently by Hurricane Mathew in 2016. It also introduces the perspectives and opinions of humanitarian staff in Haiti.

The research is a joint effort by Ground Truth Solutions (GTS) and the OECD Secretariat with financial support from the UK’s Department for International Development (DIFD). Haiti is one of seven humanitarian programmes covered. The others are Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Iraq, Lebanon, Uganda and Somalia. A separate survey looked at the perspective of humanitarian field staff in the seven countries.

A note on methodology

This report has been prepared using the responses provided by 660 people in September 2018, who receive humanitarian aid in the South, Grand’Anse and North-Ouest departments of Haiti. These departments were selected as they were the most affected by Hurricane Matthew in 2016. This report also compares the data collected in September 2018 with a previous survey for this project conducted in April 2017. The 2017 survey also included the department of Nippes. The decision to omit this department from the present sample was taken upon consideration of the number of those affected as specified by the humanitarian response plan (HRP) and Haiti: Physical Presence, a map published by OCHA in August 2018.

Please note that only people who received aid during the preceding 12 months were included in the survey. A team of enumerators familiar with the local community and context was formed to administer a standardised questionnaire. The questions were formulated using the Grand Bargain commitments as a framework.

The report also presents data collected from 166 humanitarian staff working in Haiti. This survey was conducted online.