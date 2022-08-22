Haiti: Factsheet - UNFPA USAID Project, October 2021- March 2022

PROJECT IN BRIEF

Project Title “Strengthening access to integrated, life-saving SRH and GBV services and supplies for women of reproductive age in earthquake affected departments (Grand’Anse, Nippes and South)”. The main objective of this USAID Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance (BHA) is to strengthen UNFPA’s immediate humanitarian response in Haiti in the aftermath of the earthquake. the project focused on :

Strengthening Gender-based Violence (GBV) coordination at national and sub-national level;

Strengthening integrated Sexual and Reproductive Health (SRH) and GBV service provision;

Strengthening GBV case management.

UNFPA put a particular emphasis on making sure that women, adolescent girls in most affected areas by the Earthquake, including IDPs have access to life-saving sexual and reproductive health (SRH) services as well as to survivor-centered lifesaving GBV services particularly clinical management of rape, psychosocial and legal support for GBV survivors through the implementation of Minimum Initial Service Package (MISP) in 14 health facilities