Haiti: Emergency Tracking - Displacement in the Metropolitain Area of Port-au-Prince (Delmas 103) - Factsheet No. 4, 25 June 2021

CONTEXT

Haiti continues to grapple with protracted social, political and economic motivate instabilities which do not seem close to ending. From politically motivated country wide blockades in 2018 and 2019, to periodic gang related violence in 2020 and 2021, the country’s capital and other departments have been impacted by these challenges . As of June 2021, an upsurge of gang clashes has resulted in the displacement of an estimated 14,000 civilians in the metropolitan area of Port-au-Prince. Sporadic inter-gang violence have now erupted in another neighborhood in the commune of Port-au-Prince—in the Delmas 2 and its surroundings, thus affecting a displacement site from the 2020 earthquake, which houses disabled persons– Camp la Piste. In response to the displacement and in support of the Government of Haiti and general humanitarian community in Haiti, IOM has undertaken the registration of the Internally Displaced Persons from Camp la Piste and the neighborhood of Delmas 2 who are currently in the Eglise Saint-Yves location, through its Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) initiative. This document presents complete results from the registration of 524 households (1,110 persons) currently residing in the site as of 18 June 2021. (Reported number of per-sons amounts to 1,555 persons; it is estimated that 445 persons are currently separated from households presently residing in the site)