Haiti - Earthquake, update (Haiti Civil Protection, UN OCHA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 17 August 2021)

The Haitian Civil Protection Agency reports 1,419 fatalities after the 7.2 M earthquake in Nippes Department (southern Haiti) on 14 August. The Department most affected is Sud with 1,133 fatalities, followed by Grand Anse (162), Nippes (122) and Nord Ouest (2).

In addition, more than 6,900 people have been injured and more than 83,000 houses damaged or destroyed. The passage of Tropical Cyclone GRACE is complicating rescue efforts and the situation of those that have been displaced.

On 16 August, Haiti requested assistance through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism for emergency medical teams, water health and sanitation (WASH) needs and shelter items.